Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $177.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $154.00 to $177.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $191.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $191.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.94. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

