Waifu Token (WAIF) Reaches Market Cap of $4.06 Million

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One Waifu Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waifu Token has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and $60,404.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00071434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.41 or 0.00266514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.56 or 0.01160307 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00030390 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.86 or 0.00756906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,070.10 or 0.99794023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Waifu Token Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,502,869 coins. Waifu Token’s official website is waifutoken.io. Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

