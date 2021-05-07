Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,529 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after buying an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,362,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.93. 132,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,835,234. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

