Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WMG. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a hold rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.41.

Shares of WMG traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,689. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.30.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,699,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $21,185,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 413.3% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 67,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 54,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warner Music Group (WMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.