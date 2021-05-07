WASHINGTON TRUST Co Takes Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,989 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,313,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,107,000 after purchasing an additional 755,992 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 755,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,688,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,266,000.

Shares of ICLN opened at $21.65 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

