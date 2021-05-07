Waters (NYSE:WAT) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $311.19 and last traded at $303.23, with a volume of 6628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $299.75.

The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAT. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.56.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Waters by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Waters by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 20.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.34.

About Waters (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

