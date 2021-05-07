We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 5,784 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

PEAK stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.05.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.