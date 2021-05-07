We Are One Seven LLC Buys 2,574 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 116.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $246,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines stock opened at $148.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.46. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

