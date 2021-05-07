We Are One Seven LLC Sells 300 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649,669 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 851.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $781,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,685 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $162,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $111,280.00. Insiders sold a total of 31,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,115 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

