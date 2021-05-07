We Are One Seven LLC Sells 4,066 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Gentex by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after buying an additional 2,484,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,547,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gentex by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,410 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,224,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,615,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,817,000 after purchasing an additional 715,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $244,306.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $58,690.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,402.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,366 shares of company stock worth $1,509,160 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Shares of GNTX opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

