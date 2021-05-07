Wealth Architects LLC Acquires New Holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter worth $67,000.

Get Stellantis alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STLA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $18.11 on Friday. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.3813 dividend. This is a boost from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.