Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 126,902 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,902 shares during the period. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 1.29% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNA. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period.

Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.36. 70,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,694. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average of $33.46. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $36.18.

