Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 727 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,291 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.61. The stock had a trading volume of 76,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,792. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $72.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.57 billion, a PE ratio of 119.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

