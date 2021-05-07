Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 76,226 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,226 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 4.1% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $56,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.85. The company had a trading volume of 29,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,203. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.29 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.55.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

