Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $22.39 Million Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,144 shares during the period. iShares CMBS ETF makes up about 1.6% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $22,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

CMBS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.33. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,872. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $53.41 and a 1 year high of $55.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.73.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.