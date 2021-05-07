Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $4.46 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $18.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $682.35. 387,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,379,078. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.66 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $657.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,349.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $686.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $662.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

