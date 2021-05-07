Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 134.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,373 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.55% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $75.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,667. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $75.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.13.

