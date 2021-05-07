Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 495,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,951,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $176.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,901. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $175.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

