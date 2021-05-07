Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 108.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 73,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 38,079 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 227,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after acquiring an additional 153,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.59. 792,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,786,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.77. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

