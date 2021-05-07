Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF comprises 0.1% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

Shares of DBEF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,799. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $37.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47.

