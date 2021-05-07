Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.41. 6,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,781. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.51 and a 200 day moving average of $200.79. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $227.82.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.