Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

Shares of WM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,066. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $94.13 and a one year high of $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.07.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.