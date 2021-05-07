Wedbush Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Hercules Capital in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.45.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The company had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Shares of HTGC opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.78%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

