Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 4,697.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,288 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Overstock.com by 257.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Overstock.com by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $78.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 372.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $121,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,978.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 5,400 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,972,133 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

