Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter worth $1,140,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter worth $411,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter worth $72,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLNK opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.71 and a beta of 4.23. Blink Charging Co. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%.

BLNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Blink Charging from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

