Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,194,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,466,000 after purchasing an additional 27,516 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 36,552.9% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 18,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $59.46 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $60.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average of $46.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

