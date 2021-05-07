Wedbush Weighs in on Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

Shares of DIN opened at $97.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $98.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $196,314.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,002.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,113 shares of company stock worth $1,206,301 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

