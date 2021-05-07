Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) in the last few weeks:

5/5/2021 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $35.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

5/5/2021 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

5/5/2021 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Ballard Power Systems was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Ballard Power Systems was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Ballard Power Systems had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $49.50 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Ballard Power Systems is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Ballard Power Systems is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Ballard Power Systems is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Ballard Power Systems is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Ballard Power Systems is now covered by analysts at Northcoast Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

3/12/2021 – Ballard Power Systems was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $40.00 to $30.00. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $38.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Ballard Power Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

3/12/2021 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 450,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,682,623. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.25 and a beta of 1.74.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 752.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

