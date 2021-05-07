Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Plexus (PLXS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) recently:

4/29/2021 – Plexus had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $89.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Plexus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Plexus reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Revenues grew driven by higher Americas and Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) revenues. Plexus won 42 manufacturing contracts during the quarter, worth $284 million in annualized revenues. Moreover, earnings benefited from the gross margin expansion, driven by significant fixed cost leverage. Further, global expansion, new program wins and expanding manufacturing opportunities hold promise. The company’s growing footprint in healthcare is a key catalyst. Although strength in Healthcare/Life Sciences, semi-cap and defense is a positive, volatile end-markets remain a headwind for Plexus’ top-line growth, at least in the near term. Shares of Plexus have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

4/26/2021 – Plexus had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $91.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Plexus had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $89.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Plexus was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.49. 2,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,820. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.95 and its 200-day moving average is $82.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $96.27.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $367,791.54. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $94,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,504.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,479 shares of company stock worth $1,794,417. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth $410,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Plexus by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 91,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

