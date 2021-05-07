Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/6/2021 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $725.00 to $650.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $615.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $567.00 to $605.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $570.00 to $610.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $565.00 to $585.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $560.00 to $580.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $520.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $525.00 to $600.00.

5/6/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $525.00 to $570.00.

5/3/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $550.00 to $635.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – HubSpot is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $550.00 to $635.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – HubSpot is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – HubSpot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – HubSpot is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – HubSpot is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $491.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.65 and a 12-month high of $574.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $497.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.34 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,608,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total transaction of $4,268,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,559,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,349,000 after buying an additional 434,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,782,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,886,000 after purchasing an additional 167,799 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 203.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 2,070.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,133,000 after purchasing an additional 115,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

