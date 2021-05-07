Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $36.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AXTA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 83.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.