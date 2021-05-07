Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $145.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.20.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.95. 2,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,929. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $86.93 and a 52 week high of $153.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.48.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,675,000 after buying an additional 1,101,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,935,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,433,000 after purchasing an additional 108,550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,324,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,480,000 after purchasing an additional 76,976 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,601,000 after purchasing an additional 982,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,849,000 after purchasing an additional 471,756 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

