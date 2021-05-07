Wells Fargo & Company Increases Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $125.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.17.

NYSE PLD opened at $114.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.03. Prologis has a 1 year low of $80.12 and a 1 year high of $116.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Prologis by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.5% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

