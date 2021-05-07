Wells Fargo & Company Raises Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $72.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EIX. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.78.

NYSE EIX traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $59.25. 27,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,664. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Edison International by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

