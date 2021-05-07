WesBanco’s (WSBC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.01% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WesBanco’s FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $38.85.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WesBanco will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WesBanco news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,860.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $67,322.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $986,092. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,676,000 after buying an additional 134,755 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth $68,958,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth $19,645,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 652,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 569,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

