West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) PT Raised to C$128.00 at Scotiabank

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$128.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WFG. CIBC raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on West Fraser Timber to C$145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

TSE WFG traded up C$0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching C$104.77. 530,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,777. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$77.32 and a 1-year high of C$109.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.59. The company has a market cap of C$12.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.96 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 10.2599996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

