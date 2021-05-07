Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 184.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.22. 1,038,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,661. The stock has a market cap of $195.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 492.20, a quick ratio of 492.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 19.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

