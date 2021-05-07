Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens cut shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WY. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $39.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.34. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $40.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.66 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

In related news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

