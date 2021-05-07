Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) PT Raised to $42.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WY. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stephens cut Weyerhaeuser from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of WY opened at $39.22 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $40.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 95.66 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.36%.

In other news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 122,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 23,527 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 63,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

