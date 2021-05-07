William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tivity Health in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. William Blair also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

TVTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ:TVTY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.82. 683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

