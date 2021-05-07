William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ICF International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. William Blair also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

ICFI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist boosted their price target on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $93.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. ICF International has a 52 week low of $51.48 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $378.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. ICF International’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,253 shares of company stock worth $1,386,247. 4.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

