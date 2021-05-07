William Blair Comments on Neuronetics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neuronetics in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.22). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%.

STIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neuronetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of STIM opened at $13.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.97.

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $95,467.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,175.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 5,524 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $80,926.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,416.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Neuronetics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 12,625.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.