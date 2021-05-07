William Don Ellis Sells 25,000 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VBTX opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $35.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.