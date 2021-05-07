William Hornbuckle Sells 8,500 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) CEO William Hornbuckle sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $351,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,295,577.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

William Hornbuckle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $411,000.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, William Hornbuckle sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $1,525,200.00.

NYSE MGM opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.90. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

