William J. Leatherberry Sells 5,000 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $126,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.98. 65,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,028. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $26.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.27.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NMIH. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NMI during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NMI in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

