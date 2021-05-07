WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) PT Raised to $34.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.64.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WSC stock opened at $29.18 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $43,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,720,000 after buying an additional 1,168,626 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $17,024,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,933,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,661,000 after buying an additional 680,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,270,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,804,000 after buying an additional 659,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.