Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4,880.88

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,880.88 ($63.77) and traded as high as GBX 4,962 ($64.83). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 4,903 ($64.06), with a volume of 389,676 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on WIZZ. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,600 ($73.16) target price on shares of Wizz Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 5,600 ($73.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,880 ($63.76) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,601.63 ($60.12).

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55. The firm has a market cap of £5.06 billion and a PE ratio of -10.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,880.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,587.07.

In other Wizz Air news, insider William Franke sold 5,905,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total value of £307,080,228 ($401,202,283.77). Also, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,317 ($69.47), for a total transaction of £6,380,400 ($8,336,033.45).

About Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

