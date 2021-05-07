Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Wolverine World Wide has raised its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Wolverine World Wide has a payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

NYSE WWW traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,861. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $44.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $81,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $56,384.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,380 shares of company stock worth $786,539. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WWW shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

