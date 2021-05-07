Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY traded up $6.13 on Friday, hitting $241.06. 7,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,956. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.24 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The company has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of -125.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.96 and its 200-day moving average is $239.94.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.78.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $50,005,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.