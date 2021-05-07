Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $296.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $270.78.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $234.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Workday has a 1 year low of $149.24 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The company has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of -125.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.94.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total value of $1,863,025.92. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 489.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

